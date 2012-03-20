People not wearing masks will be arrested, warns Lahore commissioner

Khalid Hasnain

Published March 28, 2021

Senior citizens wait their turn to receive the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine from a health worker at a vaccination center in Lahore on March 18. — AP







LAHORE: Lahore Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Usman on Saturday warned that those found without mask at a public place will be sent behind bars, as it has been decided in principle to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb Covid-19 spread.

The order will be effective from Sunday (today).

“We are passing through peak time of the third wave of the coronavirus that is spreading very fast in Lahore in particular and other parts of Punjab in general. Since many Covid-19 positive patients are being shifted to hospitals [in Lahore] on a daily basis, we have decided to ensure strict preventive measure to avert further spread of the virus,” Mr Usman explained while talking to Dawn on Saturday.



“Therefore, we have decided to launch a crackdown from March 28 against all those not wearing masks, besides flouting other SOPs. Simply, we have been left with no option but to arrest all those found without masks on the city roads, markets, hospitals, parks, shops, malls etc,” he added.



According to Mr Usman, who also headed the primary healthcare department as secretary for about two years, the people in Lahore, in particular, are showing a very casual attitude regarding Covid-19 SOPs, including masks and ensuring social distancing while moving in the city, resulting in virus’ fast transmission.

Pickets to be set up in markets etc to punish violators of SOPs

