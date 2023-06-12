People in Pakistan Losing Trust in Army​

“Before we acquire great power we must acquire wisdom to use it well” (Ralph Waldo Emerson)
The Pakistani Army has long been involved in controversial matters both internally & externally. Since beginning of its establishment in 1947, it had a significant influence on the country’s political landscape. Pakistan has experienced several military coups and periods of direct military rule, be it General Ayub Khan overthrowing the civilian government or military rule under General Yahya Khan, General Zia-ul-Haq and General Parvez Musharraf. These military interventions & political manoeuvres have led to a perception of the Pakistani Army as power hungry, interfering in civilian affairs and has eroded public faith in its commitment to civilian rule. Over the years, there have been allegations of human right abuses committed by the Pakistani Army which has further tarnished its image. These include accusations of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, particularly in conflict areas such as Baluchistan and the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). This has led to erosion of public trust and has tarnished the reputation of Pakistani Army to a great extent. Instances of excessive use of force and misconduct by soldiers has also added to the discontent among the citizens of Pakistan.
The military’s involvement in businesses, industries and commercial ventures has also played a crucial role in their downfall. It has been seen as detrimental to the country’s economy and as diverting resources away from essential sectors. The country’s economy has deteriorated, and the citizens attribute part of the blame to mismanagement or corruption within the military establishment, leading to public dissatisfaction. Lack of transparency and accountability within the military has also contributed greatly to the loss of trust in public. Its vast business empire, ranging from real estate to consumer goods, has raised eyebrows among citizens. The Pakistani Army has numerous cases of operating without proper oversight which is immune to scrutiny. This has generated frustration among the citizens and raise questions about their decision making processes and integrity.
The Army’s inability to effectively counter the extremism and terrorism within and outside the country has been the major cause of its falling reputation. This has even raised allegations against Pakistani Army raising and funding these militant organisations resulting in country facing the terrorism menace. The failure in eliminating these threats has led to many questions against Pakistani Army’s effectiveness and strategy in combating extremism. The recent case of Imran Khan and attacks on military HQs and senior officer’s residence clearly shows the frustration and agitation of the citizens towards the Pakistani Army. The declining reputation of the Pakistani Army among its own citizens has created serious implications for Pakistan’s political stability and national unity. The lack of trust in the Army has undermined social cohesion, weakened democracy and hindered the nation’s progress. The Pakistani Army needs to take concrete steps towards ensuring civilian supremacy, respecting human rights and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability. They would have to look thoroughly within the establishment and take remedial measures accordingly if they want to regain the confidence of the citizens and contribute towards a stronger nation.