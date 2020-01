People from India are Bangladeshis: BGB

India proposes travel pass for border people as BGB-BSF flag meeting ends

‘It is no matter of concern as these people are citizens of Bangladesh. We have confirmed that they are Bangladeshi citizens. But I am telling you which districts [in Bangladesh] they belong to…At different times, they had crossed over the border [into India] in search of jobs and that is why we have captured them with the brokers,’ he said.

‘They even go to Bangalore in search of jobs,’ said the BGB chief. He further said that as they had crossed the international border, mostly from Moheshpur in Jhenaidah, they were prosecuted.

445 Bangladeshis held for illegal entry from India in 2 months: BGB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a total of 445 Bangladeshis for entering the country illegally from India in two months till December 31 after the Indian government published the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on September 14.

“They aren’t Indians. However, Indian citizens will enter Bangladesh illegally because of the NRC….it can’t happen. So, we aren’t concerned about it,” he added.