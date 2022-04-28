What's new

People chanting CHOR CHOR on shahbaz sharif at masjid e nabvi

Dawar, Bugti, Khalid Maqbool, BAP guy...sab gaye huay hain. Bas yehi pichli hakoomat main nhn tha. This is what they meant by "PTI hamain sath lay kar nhn chalti thi".

These joy rides, these trips, these expenses, hakoomat kay mazay, yeh nhn thay pehle.
 
LOL PTI's desperate measures. Can anyone find Sabir Shakir in crowd? He is also in SA. :laugh:


Kab baray hon gy ye bachay? You are there for ibadat and should ignore him.

Now slaves of IK with 0 IQ will assume I support other party.
 
Mr Moderator what was owner of ARY Salman Iqbal doing in Russia. This was Halal visit I think. PTI was doing all the dirty work behind the scenes and people will realize this after some time or years also. Now they think PTI is some savior lol. They are in for a big surprise and you can start my ban proceedings lol since our views are different.

image.png
 
They weren't there on taxpayer money. Try again.
 
What humiliation. And in such a holy place as well. Good job by protesters. This is how these people should be treated. Just b/c it's a place for worship doesn't mean people shouldn't protest. In fact this is the best time to expose these thieves & munafiqs
 

