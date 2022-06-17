What's new

"People Burning Buses Not Fit For Armed Forces": Ex Army Chief On Agnipath

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,190
-19
9,660
Country
India
Location
India
New Delhi:
General VP Malik, the Army chief who led India to victory during the Kargil War, expressed support for the Agnipath scheme today and said the Army is not interested in recruiting hooligans responsible for the violence taking place during the protests against the short-term recruitment plan.

Violence was reported from five states -- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and national capital Delhi -- through the day as protest by army aspirants escalated. Trains were set afire, rail and road traffic disrupted, window panes of buses smashed, and passersby, including a ruling BJP MLA, pelted with stones by angry youth demanding the withdrawal of the new short-term recruitment scheme.

"We have to understand that the armed forces are a volunteer force. It is not a welfare organisation and it has to have the best people who can fight for the country, who can defend the country," General Malik told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. "Those people who indulged in goondaism, burning trains and buses, those are not the people we would like to have in the armed forces," he added.

He, however, admitted that there were a number of candidates who could not "complete the test when we suspended recruitment".


"Some of those people will now be overage. They will not be eligible for the Agnipath scheme. So their anxiety and frustration I can understand," he said.

Choice of the Prime Minister for back-channel talks during the protests over "One Rank One Pension" Scheme seven years ago, General Malik indicated that the army aspirants should not have anxiety over jobs as the government has assured lateral entry into the police and paramilitary.

"A larger number will get inducted into the private sector," although a job cannot be guaranteed right now, he added.

General Malik said in his opinion, the scheme has many plus points. "The concerns will be looked into as the scheme gets implemented".

Asked if it would be a problem that people trained to handle very high-tech systems will be out in four years, General Malik said the emphasis is on recruiting people who are "better educated and tech savvy".







"There is an effort to draw people from ITI and other technological institutions. They are being given bonus points and that is the kind of people we want in the armed forces," he said, adding that such people can be given extension.

Comments"Let the scheme get into motion. Once we know where are the drawbacks, then corrections can take place," he added.


www.ndtv.com

"People Burning Buses Not Fit For Armed Forces": Ex Army Chief On Agnipath

General VP Malik, the Army chief who led India to victory during the Kargil War, expressed support for the Agnipath scheme today and said the Army is not interested in recruiting hooligans responsible for violence during the protests.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537708425974493185

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537632381766471680

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537426367780093952

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537674900063760386
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
293
-2
359
Country
India
Location
India
It’s always ironic to hear someone chant “Bharat mata ki Jai” while destroying public property and causing harm to innocent bystanders.

Not a single one of them identified should be allowed into the forces.
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

FULL MEMBER
Apr 29, 2022
283
-3
170
Country
India
Location
India
mulj said:
Will the houses of protesters be demolished?
Click to expand...
For the subset that destroyed public property, I hope so. Don't you agree?

LakeHawk180 said:
It’s always ironic to hear someone chant “Bharat mata ki Jai” while destroying public property and causing harm to innocent bystanders.

Not a single one of them identified should be allowed into the forces.
Click to expand...
They won't be .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Violent Protests Erupt Against Agnipath(new Indian Army recruitment scheme, 30k salary for 4 years), BJP's Varun Gandhi Says 'More Disaffection Likely
2
Replies
24
Views
489
avenuepark57
A
F
Can Pakistan Armed Forced Become Leaner, Meaner & Younger by Copying India's AGNIPATH RECRUITMRNT PROGRAM?
2
Replies
23
Views
346
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
A
‘Agnipath Scheme’: Why India’s “Highly Criticized” Modernization Drive For Its Military Is A Historic Decision By Modi Govt
Replies
2
Views
246
manlion
manlion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Developing nuclear-hardened facilities for armed forces in forward areas: Army's Engineer-in-Chief
Replies
0
Views
424
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian Army says China building infrastructure near Arunachal border
Replies
6
Views
606
SQ8
SQ8

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom