I was at an anti-india kashmir protest in a major city in the usa. There were mostly people from pakistan and kashmir but i noticed something interesting. I saw somebody from work. He is an indian muslim working for an indian outsourcing body shop. He was with another guy also from same company. He had a christian name. They were a little taken aback when they saw me. But i welcomed them and shook their hand. Indian minorities are not supporting what is going on but they are too scared to openly protest back home in their shamocracy. Admittedly, these are anecdotal.



There was a a palestine protestor with a very old woman on a wheelchair. It was his mother. I told him to keep her hydrated as one lady wearing hijab passed out because of the heat. I asked them why they were there and he said his mother asked him to bring her here. “We know the pain of occupation and helplessness” he said.



There was also a hindutva looking fellow video recording the whole march on his phone. I dont know what his story was but i was tempted to kick the shit out of him.

