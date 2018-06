Penthouse pirates: How the mega-rich former prime minister of Pakistan and his sons have ploughed millions into London's swankiest addresses to amass a vast property empire

Avenfield House is where Pakistan's super-rich former PM, Nawaz Sharif, has lived when in London, since 1993

He knocked four luxury flats together to make a single mansion, now worth at least £7million

Sharif shares it with his two sons, his daughter and political heir-apparent Maryam and her husband

For the past four months, all five of them have been on trial in Pakistan accused of money-laundering

