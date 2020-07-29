What's new

Pentagons annual report on Chinese military developments (2020)

Broccoli

Broccoli

Jan 14, 2011
Figaro said:
I skimmed through this ... honestly their information is considerably worse and more vague than things you will find on Chinese defence forums (including here on PDF). The fact that this report cost 150k to compile really shows inefficiency in the US federal bureaucracy :crazy:.
It's the version what they show for the public.

There is another classifield version with all kinda images etc.
 
Aug 17, 2017
Broccoli said:
It's the version what they show for the public.

There is another classifield version with all kinda images etc.
The classified images are likely images we have already seen via Chinese posters or from satellite/recon/other ELINT gathering. As they say, over 90% of intelligence is open source.
 
Apr 22, 2019
Figaro said:
I skimmed through this ... honestly their information is considerably worse and more vague than things you will find on Chinese defence forums (including here on PDF). The fact that this report cost 150k to compile really shows inefficiency in the US federal bureaucracy :crazy:.
It's just a propaganda piece to justify the defence budget.
 
Dec 17, 2014
This report is not as good as the old “Soviet Military Power” reports back in the day. On the subject of Soviet military power and Chinese military power, how much further does Chinese military development need to go until their reach the kind of capabilities the soviets once had, not the numbers but the capabilities?

there is a twitter post by a prominent US Arms control analyst; the Chinese have 200 DF-26 launchers, up from 80 a few years ago.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1300900973360148481

perhaps the Chinese maybe trying to go to Nuclear parity with the US and the Russians.

There is a lot of non-hardware human capabilities the Soviets developed that was integral to their capabilities.

 
