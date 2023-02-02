Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US

Satellite can't do geo-sensing (like heat signature, RF signature and so on) that's why I use the term SIGINT. Basically, it locate server room (heat), or some type of structure that emit a specific signature (I forgot a lot of them and even if I do remember I don't know if I can tell you or anyone here) so if you located those area, you can put a pin in whatever signature they are emitting and correspond to each different type of activities. That was used for many things, one thing that involved me (or used to involve me) is target acquisition. Say if China wants to go to war with us, and they launch a first strike, those info will come in handy if you launch your first strike on Headquarter/Communication center. Which most of them emit some sort of "signal", by mapping them and then targeting them in the first strike, it will make our counter attack harder.



We used to do the same to Russia or anyone of our enemy back in the 50s and 60s, then we use plane like EP-3 and RC-135, U-2 (mostly for IMGINT) and SR-71 plus black flight for that role now. We don't use balloon because that is a no sum game for intel collecting nowadays, you can track them easy (there are no stealth balloon) and it's slow and it's not really efficient to do any of the thing I mention before, you may as well just refit a civilian Airbus or Boeing or more commonly Learjet or Embraer with SIGINT equipment and then fly them into US under the civ traffic disguise. This is not really useful now beside collecting atmospheric parameter. Which is still one part of intelligence apparatus