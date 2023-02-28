What's new

Pentagon to Reap Rewards From $53 Billion Chips Act

WASHINGTON—The Pentagon will have secure access to leading-edge semiconductors manufactured at facilities receiving funding from the $53 billion Chips Act, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, ensuring the industry can supply the military with the advanced chips it needs for modern weapons systems.

The increased involvement of the military and national security officials comes as intensifying rivalry with China and weaknesses in the supply chain exposed during the pandemic raise concerns among policy makers that the U.S. has become too reliant on imported chips.

WSJ News Exclusive | Pentagon to Reap Rewards From $53 Billion Chips Act

The act will ensure the industry can supply the military with the advanced chips it needs for modern weapons systems.
Amid the anticipation of funding from the Chips Act, more than 40 projects have been unveiled by U.S. and foreign manufacturers for a total investment of nearly $200 billion. The proposed projects include those by companies that now produce chips: Intel Corp., South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

NxvILTd.gif


China finna catch another L 😈
 

