F-22Raptor
- Jun 19, 2014
The U.S. State Department reportedly has informed Congress it plans to sell modern artillery systems to Taiwan.
The story was first reported by Reuters, which cited its sources in the Trump administration, said that the State Department recently approved the potential sale of a truck-based rocket launcher made called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System to Taiwan.
The advanced artillery system, commonly known as HIMARS, is a lightweight mobile launcher, transportable via C-130 and larger aircraft for rapid deployment. HIMARS consists of a launcher loader module and fire control system mounted on a five-ton truck chassis. A specialized armored cab provides additional protection to the three crew members that operate the system.
It is worth noting that HIMARS can fire Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles, the next-generation Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) and Extended-Range GMLRS rockets.
For more than 40 years, Lockheed Martin has been the leading designer and manufacturer of long-range, surface-to-surface precision strike solutions, providing highly reliable, combat-proven systems like MLRS, HIMARS, ATACMS and GMLRS to domestic and international customers.
Lockheed Martin already has achieved a milestone with the delivery of the 500th HIMARS.
https://defence-blog.com/news/army/pentagon-tells-congress-of-plans-to-sell-himars-to-taiwan.html
As soon as they reach IOC, the US should sell Precision Strike Missiles and Extended Range GMLR rockets to Taiwan. Taiwan could range the entire strait and mass fires with high lethality.