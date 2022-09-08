What's new

Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries over Chinese alloy in magnet

huanghong

Nov 3, 2021
China
Yemen
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has temporarily halted deliveries of F-35 fighters following the discovery that the raw materials used for a magnet in the plane were produced in China.
In a release Wednesday, Lockheed Martin said a magnet in the F-35′s Honeywell-made turbomachine — an engine component that provides power to its engine-mounted starter/generator — was recently discovered to have been made with cobalt and samarium alloy that came from China.


www.defensenews.com

Pentagon suspends F-35 deliveries over Chinese alloy in magnet

The F-35 Joint Program Office says the magnet made with Chinese materials does not transmit information or put the plane at risk.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
 

