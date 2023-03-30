Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 26,515
- -71
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pentagon Says Only Half of Its F-35 Jet Fleet Is Mission-Ready
Only about half of the Pentagon’s fleet of F-35 fighter jets are considered mission-capable, well below the target of 65% and a state of readiness the program manager terms “unacceptable.”
www.bloomberg.com
- Air Force general promises to fix the readiness problem
- Cooling system for F-35 considered to be under-performing
@White and Green with M/S