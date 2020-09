Pentagon report aims to suppress China's nuclear deterrence

By Hu Xijin Source: Global Times Published: 2020/9/2 18:37:39 Last Updated: 2020/9/2 20:33:42In its newly released 2020 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China, the US Department of Defense unprecedentedly put a number to China's nuclear warheads. It says China currently maintains an operational nuclear warhead stockpile in the low 200s and the figure is projected to at least double over the next decade.The use of "operational" leaves room for making the figure smaller. The public generally cannot distinguish operational warheads and inactive ones. Generally speaking, as the US and Russia have large nuclear arsenals, some of their nuclear warheads are categorized as non-operational status. Countries with fewer nuclear warheads will have a lower rate of inactive warheads. They will keep most of their nuclear warheads on active status. If tensions occur, inactive warheads, if they have, will be activated.As for how long China can double the figure, 10 years is obviously not the shortest time. The time span depends on the extent of US threats to China's security. In other words, it depends on the urgency for China to strengthen its nuclear power.The Pentagon's annual report on China's military development has always promoted so called Chinese military threats. This time is no exception. But the latest one has a conspiracy toChina's nuclear deterrence. Chinese must see through this.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn