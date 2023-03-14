PENTAGON PRESS SEC: "Were North Korea to employ a nuclear weapon, it would be the end of the North Korean regime."

China will never allow anyone to Bully North Korea or as a matter fact to elimimate Kim.. It is basically China's rogue backyard guardian dog to scare off the Japanese and south Koreans with..



Why do you think North korean economy has never collapsed? That is right it is because NK itself is the CCP work and legacy and even the creation of North Korea was done by them as a buffer state..



Threats like this will fall on deaf ears in North Korea because they are Beijing's backyard guardians..



This is why the south koreans want to normalize relations with China as they see a another korean war unwinnable if the PLA rolls in but the Americans want to convince them otherwise hence statements like that is only intended for the South korean public consumption