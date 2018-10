Pentagon poised to report on US military’s dependence on China and other foreign suppliers

A January analysis from the United States Geological Survey found that the US produced no rare earth minerals in 2017 while China accounted for 81 per cent of global mine production.

Rare earth minerals are used in magnets, radars and consumer electronics. Rare earth minerals are used in magnets, radars and consumer electronics.

The Pentagon has long fretted that “kill switches” could be embedded in transistors that could turn off sensitive US systems in a conflict.