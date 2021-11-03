Pentagon Plans to Improve Bases in Guam and Australia to Confront China

WASHINGTON—A Pentagon review of military resources world-wide plans improvements to bases in Guam and Australia to counter China but contains no major reshuffling of U.S. forces to take on Beijing while deterring Russia and fighting terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.The review, an unclassified version of which is due to be released later Monday, aims to sharpen the link between U.S.’s vast military capabilities and the Biden administration’s strategic priorities—countering China’s military buildup and more assertive...