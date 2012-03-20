Creating a friendly army for the DP regime.
The Pentagon on Wednesday said it was still uncertain how to grapple with the problem of extremism in its ranks and announced a military-wide pause to allow troops and commanders a chance to focus on the issue.
Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense who recently took over at the Pentagon, ordered each branch of the military to stand-down at some point over the next 60 days to discuss the threat posed by white supremacy and similar extremism, said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby.
The Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and attacked police, was “a wake-up call” for the Department of Defense, Kirby said. Current and former members of the military took part in the siege, and the Pentagon is under scrutiny over how it vets recruits and tracks extremism within the ranks.
Austin delivered the order at a meeting of the leaders of each military service Wednesday that included the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, and vice chairman Gen. John Hyten, according to Kirby.
“There wasn’t one being in the room that didn’t agree that there wasn’t a problem,” he said.
The order was designed to allow military leaders to make clear that white supremacy and other extremist ideology had no place in the armed forces and to hear from troops about how they view the problem, Kirby said.
Pentagon orders pause across military to address extremism in its ranks
The Pentagon acknowledges it is still uncertain how to tackle the problem.
