Pentagon makes China top priority in new directive as deputy defense chief says $715bn budget will ‘deter aggression’ by Beijing The US military has named China as its number-one “challenge” in a new directive, vowing to lean on allies to confront Beijing after a top defense deputy said future spending will focus heavily on deterring Chinese “aggression.”

Agreesive China?!!! What is USA doing thousands of kilometers away from home in South China Sea? Who is the aggressive terrorist here? The answer is clear, USA is the aggressive force condemning Chinese self-defense in Chinese territorial waters as an act of aggression.