Pentagon kick starts work on Aegis Ashore for Guam, 360 degree integrated air defense capability

https://insidedefense.com/daily-news/pentagon-begins-work-aegis-ashore-guam

The Defense Department has begun work on a Guam Defense System -- following high-profile advocacy over the last year by the top U.S. military commander in the Asia-Pacific region -- and directing the Missile Defense Agency to start designing the first operational Aegis Ashore system on U.S. territory. Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, today disclosed the development, explaining the Pentagon executed an internal budget action to begin work on an "Aegis Ashore-like" system that he said is...The proposed Guam Defense System would consist of Lockheed Martin’s Aegis Combat System Baseline 10; a solid-state radar such as the Raytheon SPY-6 or a variant of the Lockheed SPY-7; the BAE Systems Mark 41 Vertical Launching System, and SM-3 or SM-6 Missile, made by Raytheon.