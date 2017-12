Isis and Taliban join forces to murder hated Shia minority

Islamic State commanders in Afghanistan have said that they will sanction joint attacks with the rival Taliban to target the Hazara Shia minority, which is hated by both groups.





Last week Taliban insurgents and fighters loyal to a commander who has switched to Isis co-ordinated their operations to massacre more than 50 civilians at Sayad district in the northern province of Sar-e-Pul, which Afghan forces are fighting to retake.





Lets not forget the 8000 Shia Hazaras butchered in Mazar -e-Sharif



THE MASSACRE IN MAZAR-I SHARIF

The Hazara in Sayad found themselves under attack from both groups.