Pentagon considering permanent naval task force to counter China in the Pacific

F-22Raptor said:



Just a few examples:



- the first 2 B-21 bombers are complete and ready for testing



- 6th Gen fighter prototype has already flown and been shown to members of Congress



- the Army is developing long range precision fires across the entire short to long range spectrum.



-development of a triad of hypersonic missiles (land, air, and sea)



- Flight 3 Burke’s, Block 5 Virginia’s, Columbia class subs, Constellation class frigates, upgraded Zumwalts to carry 12 long range hypersonic missiles



I know the US was not sitting idle but have you seen at the pace they are going over there in China now that is scary.. Dude they are building an entire warship in few days...Honestly i need to get the fuk outta the US in the next decade 2030s i need to vacate before a global conflict is gonna become the epic center.. The US layman won't see it coming but i certainly do