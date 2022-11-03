What's new

Pentagon Confirms Active-Duty U.S. Troops Are Deployed Inside Ukraine

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,644
-13
94,504
Country
China
Location
China

Pentagon Confirms Active-Duty U.S. Troops Are Deployed Inside Ukraine​

HEADLINE NOV 03, 2022

H4-pentagon.jpg


The Pentagon has confirmed active-duty U.S. military are deployed inside Ukraine and have “resumed on-site inspections to assess weapon stocks”. This is Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder.
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder: “My understanding is that they would be well far away from any type of front line actions, we are relying on the Ukrainians to do that, we are relying on other partners to do that. … We’ve been very clear there are no combat forces in Ukraine, no U.S. forces conducting combat operations in Ukraine, these are personnel that are assigned to conduct security cooperation and assistance as part of the defense attaché office.”
Click to expand...
On Wednesday, the U.N. said some 14 million people have now been forcibly displaced since the February Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it “the fastest and largest displacement witnessed in decades.”

www.democracynow.org

Pentagon Confirms Active-Duty U.S. Troops Are Deployed Inside Ukraine

The Pentagon has confirmed active-duty U.S. military are deployed inside Ukraine and have “resumed on-site inspections to assess weapon stocks”. This is Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder: “My understanding is that they would be well far away from any type of front...
www.democracynow.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
U.S. speeds up plans to store upgraded nukes in Europe
Replies
0
Views
47
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Mujahid Memon
Pentagon orders departure of U.S. troops in Ukraine as Russia crisis escalates
Replies
8
Views
549
casual
casual
beijingwalker
First Russian troops reach Minsk to join Belarusian forces to defend against Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
147
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
Inside the U.S. Effort to Arm Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
110
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
US now estimates Russia has suffered 75,000 casualties in Ukraine
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom