Pentagon Confirms Active-Duty U.S. Troops Are Deployed Inside Ukraine​

Pentagon Confirms Active-Duty U.S. Troops Are Deployed Inside UkraineHEADLINE NOV 03, 2022
The Pentagon has confirmed active-duty U.S. military are deployed inside Ukraine and have “resumed on-site inspections to assess weapon stocks”. This is Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder.
On Wednesday, the U.N. said some 14 million people have now been forcibly displaced since the February Russian invasion of Ukraine, calling it “the fastest and largest displacement witnessed in decades.”Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder: “My understanding is that they would be well far away from any type of front line actions, we are relying on the Ukrainians to do that, we are relying on other partners to do that. … We’ve been very clear there are no combat forces in Ukraine, no U.S. forces conducting combat operations in Ukraine, these are personnel that are assigned to conduct security cooperation and assistance as part of the defense attaché office.”
