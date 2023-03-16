Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin talks troop presence in surprise Iraq visit Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani is playing a delicate balancing act with pro-Iran factions as Washington keeps a low profile for its military advisers in Iraq in order to subdue the Islamic State.

Iraqi hindus killed Imam Hussain (a.s) instead of Islamic sects infighting in the world Islamic states and Islamic nations and Islamic countries should focus on thier external and internal enemies whose doing propaganda sabotage subversion terrorism against Islamic countries and Muslims world over