Pentagon Calls China's Test of DF-21D and DF-26 Anti-Ship Missiles 'Destabilizing'

U-2 used to fly at over China at will during the cold war until China modified the Russian built SAM-2 missile and later shot down 5~6 of them. This shocked USA as their intelligence report on SAM 2 was flawed, not knowing the real reason.So why did they despatched an antiquated Smithsonian model U-2 over the South China Sea.It is an open invitation to China to shoot it down.If this is not a provocation, what is?This show how desperate USA is today?