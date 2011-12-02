What's new

Pentagon Calls China's Test of DF-21D and DF-26 Anti-Ship Missiles 'Destabilizing'

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,452
-13
8,614
Country
China
Location
China
nationalinterest.org

Pentagon Calls China's Test of DF-21D and DF-26 Anti-Ship Missiles 'Destabilizing'

DF-21D and DF-26 missiles (the so-called carrier-killers) were just tested. The U.S. military is not happy about it.
nationalinterest.org nationalinterest.org

DF-21D and DF-26 missiles (the so-called carrier-killers) were just tested. The U.S. military is not happy about it.

The Pentagon is calling China’s decision to fire off anti-ship missiles in the South China Sea concerning, “counterproductive to easing tensions” and “destabilizing.”

China’s firing of DF-26 and DF-21D long-range anti-ship missiles, long dubbed “carrier killers,” into disputed, sensitive areas of the South China Sea is drawing sharp criticism from Pentagon leaders.


American hegemony is badly destabilized by the DF-26! One more blow and it's a knock out!
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
506
-1
270
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
If it's destabilizing try their missiles in their sea, maybe China should try their missiles in USA coast, anyway, USA will say the same.
 
T|/|T

T|/|T

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,015
0
4,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
And its not destabilizing to fly a spy plane over live fire exercise?? I guess corona virus and too much BS from trump have destroyed the yankee brains.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

FULL MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
822
-3
2,707
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
U-2 used to fly at over China at will during the cold war until China modified the Russian built SAM-2 missile and later shot down 5~6 of them. This shocked USA as their intelligence report on SAM 2 was flawed, not knowing the real reason.
So why did they despatched an antiquated Smithsonian model U-2 over the South China Sea.
It is an open invitation to China to shoot it down.
If this is not a provocation, what is?
This show how desperate USA is today? :coffee:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
selvan33 China calls U.S. the "real hacking empire" after Pentagon report World Affairs 0
F-22Raptor Pentagon advisory panel calls for establishment of near-term hypersonic defense capability Air Warfare 0
samsara ‘Star Wars II?’ Obama signs defence bill calling for space-based missile systems (AP) Chinese Defence Forum 2
Zarvan Pentagon calls for slowdown of F-35 Production Military Forum 2
F-22Raptor ‘No lines on the battlefield’: Pentagon’s new war-fighting concept takes shape Americas 2
Jyotish Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings Americas 5
Vergennes The Pentagon is concerned about French military deployment in the Mediterranean Europe & Russia 29
Azadkashmir pentagon us corps built road for soviet invasion Members Club 1
beijingwalker Featured China’s growing nuclear strength worries the Pentagon Americas 33
Jyotish The Pentagon moves to launch its own experimental mini space station Americas 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top