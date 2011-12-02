Pentagon Calls China's Test of DF-21D and DF-26 Anti-Ship Missiles 'Destabilizing'
DF-21D and DF-26 missiles (the so-called carrier-killers) were just tested. The U.S. military is not happy about it.
nationalinterest.org
DF-21D and DF-26 missiles (the so-called carrier-killers) were just tested. The U.S. military is not happy about it.
The Pentagon is calling China’s decision to fire off anti-ship missiles in the South China Sea concerning, “counterproductive to easing tensions” and “destabilizing.”
China’s firing of DF-26 and DF-21D long-range anti-ship missiles, long dubbed “carrier killers,” into disputed, sensitive areas of the South China Sea is drawing sharp criticism from Pentagon leaders.
American hegemony is badly destabilized by the DF-26! One more blow and it's a knock out!