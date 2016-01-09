Pentagon announces carrying out strikes on Iraq-Syria border 'at Biden's direction'

27 Jun, 2021 23:14



US Department of Defense claims the strikes targeted facilities "utilized by Iran-backed militias" that were allegedly used to launch drone attacks against US personnel.

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement on Sunday. "The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq."



Kirby insisted that the US "took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation" after reminding that American military is in Iraq "at the invitation of the Government of Iraq for the sole purpose of assisting the Iraqi Security Forces in their efforts to defeat ISIS."