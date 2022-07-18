Pentagon and Lockheed Martin near deal for 375 F-35 fighters

F-22Raptor
WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense is nearing a handshake agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation.
Exclusive: Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion - sources
www.reuters.com