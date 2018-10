Victims discover cost of fake bank accounts in Pakistan

Banking experts demand ‘exemplary punishment’ for money-laundering mafia using details of lower-income class to operate fake accounts

One of the many victims was an ice vendor who was brought in for questioning over Rs. 2.25 billion in an account in his name

most reliable bank

Ali, however, insists the account in his name is fake, and questions how the bank authorities could open a bank account in his name without him being physically present.

Although the case of Abdul Qadir, a resident of Orangi who discovered Rs 2.25 billion in his account last month, differs from Ali’s, Qadir has also fallen victim to extreme stress and depression.



These are just two examples of how the money-laundering mafia have targeted illiterate citizens in Pakistan

students and academics are not safe either.

a student from Larkana, which currently holds Rs 30 million and was documented to have received transactions worth as much as Rs 1.5 billion between 2013 and 2014.

77 suspicious accounts.

Computerized National Identity Card, the physical presence of the applicant, and a reference from a reliable current account holder at the same branch, as well as a clear statement of purpose and the estimated amount that he intends to transact. This is monitored for several months,

In cases of fake accounts, the concerned banks or its staff members are active partners of the crime,” he claimed. “If this issue of fake accounts is to be controlled, then those involved should be given exemplary punishments.”