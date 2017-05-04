What's new

Peninsula Shield + 2 (GCC+2 defense coalition)

Gulf Cooperation Council + EGYPT and Jordan

joint military forces, air, land and sea, in addition to air defense forces..

Combined forces: 1.000.000+ active - +2 includes additional 2.000.000 = total 3-4m active

Reservers: 1.000.000+ - +3 includes approx 2-3m

Armored vehicles + Tanks: 50.000+

Airforce fighter jet strength: 3000+

Aircrafts: Rafale, F-16s, Eurofighter and many others







UAE armed forces


Qatar Armed forces


KSA armed forces


Kuwait Armed forces


Oman armed forces


Egypt Armed forces
1639189031756.png

Note: This thread is not open for political opinions or opinions but only for military hardware discussions and analysis
 
------------------------------------------------------------------



Jordan armed forces
1639190676954.png





Bahrain armed forces
1639190655571.png


@Gomig-21 @The SC let me know if you like this thread if not we will let it die out? give me feedback
 
