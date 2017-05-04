Peninsula Shield + 2 (GCC+2 defense coalition)

Titanium100
Gulf Cooperation Council + EGYPT and Jordan
joint military forces, air, land and sea, in addition to air defense forces..
Combined forces: 1.000.000+ active - +2 includes additional 2.000.000 = total 3-4m active
Reservers: 1.000.000+ - +3 includes approx 2-3m
Armored vehicles + Tanks: 50.000+
Airforce fighter jet strength: 3000+
Aircrafts: Rafale, F-16s, Eurofighter and many others
UAE armed forces
Qatar Armed forces
KSA armed forces
Kuwait Armed forces
Oman armed forces
Egypt Armed forces
Note: This thread is not open for political opinions or opinions but only for military hardware discussions and analysis
