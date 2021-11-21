Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star appeared at a youth tennis event in Beijing this morning

beijingwalker
Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star whose welfare has been the focus of intense international concern, appeared at a youth tennis event in Beijing on Sunday morning. Peng was standing at the sidelines of the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals.Video of Peng at the event was also shared on Twitter by several state media reporters earlier on Sunday morning.
Couples of months ago, coverage of Jack Ma's " disappearacne" was all over western media channels, they only found out later than Jack Ma was in Hong kong vacationing, last year they even reported Xi's disappearance and kim jong un's possible death... lol..
