Pence’s history lesson doesn't tell the full story: Taiwan writer



“China didn’t achieve its prosperity and stability today by invading or colonizing other countries, but by relying on the wisdom, sacrifice, and diligence of its people.

China has never owed anything to the United States, and has always been full of goodwill.

When China was invaded and carved up by the big powers, the United States got a share of the spoils, despite having an abundance of land and resources back home.

The United States received 7.32 percent of this “compensation”. This was a knife to the back of an already decaying China, and represents the blood and tears of millions of its people.

Even when China was facing its most perilous moment, following the invasion by Japan during World War II, the United States maintained its supply of strategic materials to Japan.

And in the Yalta Agreement, the United States was among the countries that betrayed China: Unlike Taiwan, the Diaoyu Islands were not returned to China after the war; instead, the United States put them under its trusteeship and later handed their administration to Japan.

Only after overcoming invasions, a civil war, and various mistakes did China gain a foothold in the world. But it's yet to be reunified, and we are still lagging far behind in many areas.

Of all the nations that have once been invaded by stronger nations, why is it that China has managed to achieve prosperity in its own unique way?

And the benchmark for evaluating China should not be left to the United States to set.