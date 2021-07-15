Pence Blasts American Companies, Celebrities for Supporting China

Reashot Xigwin
By Human Events Staff | July 15, 2021
In a speech on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence warned that China is a more serious threat to the United States than the Soviet Union during the cold war.
“In many respects, Communist China poses a greater challenge to the United States than the Soviet Union ever did throughout the Cold War,” Pence said at the Heritage Foundation
“Today, America is forced to confront China on two fronts. One, against an authoritarian system and military bent on regional domination,” he said. “The other, against powerful business interests and celebrities in our own country who openly aid and abet the communist regime.”
“To those of us old enough to remember the Cold War,” he continued, “it is beyond imagination. Yet this is precisely the situation we face today in what may well be an emerging Cold War with China.”
As reported by the Daily Signal, Pence added:
“My sense is that China senses weakness in this new administration,” he said. “The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to our prosperity, security, and values on the face of the earth. China may not yet be an evil empire. But it’s working hard every day to become one.”
Pence said the Biden administration “is already rolling over to Communist China” by rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.America business leaders preach social justice at home while they profit from slavery abroad. They bolster their commitment to the environment while their facilities in China blacken the skies and choke our oceans with plastic.
They criticize America’s Founding Fathers while lauding a regime that murdered millions of its own citizens during the Great Leap Forward and perpetrated the massacre at Tiananmen Square.
Millions of Americans are asking a very simple question of American businesses: Are you an American company or a Chinese company? Are you for democracy or for totalitarianism? Millions of Americans are looking at corporate America today and asking, ‘Are you on our side or theirs?’
“My sense is that China senses weakness in this new administration,” he said. “The Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to our prosperity, security, and values on the face of the earth. China may not yet be an evil empire. But it’s working hard every day to become one.”
Pence Blasts American Companies, Celebrities for Supporting China | Human Events