I believe IK has some of those Guts to be a strong Man to handle People accordingly. And still that's only like a blind hit if it works. Since we've no idea how'd he be once into Power. I remember Major Amir Khan's answer when he was asked during a Military Trial accused for Conspiring against BB Govt along with Brig Billa after Operation Midnight Jackal that why did they tried to bring NS in power?



He answered, 'because we like those, who're easy to be controlled'

Click to expand...