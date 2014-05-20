PEMRA Suspends News Channel’s License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram

I totally agree, judiciary and our flawed legal system is the main culprit in emboldening them. These judges have become more liberal that the west when it comes to freedom of speech. The term freedom of speech is coined by the west to spread their agendas and unrest in foreign states. Shah say ziada shah kay wafadar.

We know very well how the west deals with the so called 'freedom of speech' when it comes to their home ground.