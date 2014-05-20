What's new

PEMRA Suspends News Channel’s License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,651
-1
3,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PEMRA Suspends News Channel’s License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram
Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of 24 News HD for broadcasting hateful content during the special transmission on 10th Muharram.
The media watchdog later issued a press release saying that the transmission of 24 News was suspended for airing ‘hate inciting content’ against PEMRA rules.


On August 20, PEMRA had issued an advisory for all TV channels, directing them not to broadcast any material that would harm inter-faith harmony or was based on sectarianism and inciting hate.
Click to expand...
However, the said TV channel disregarded the media advisory and aired hateful content during the special transmission of Ashura without exercising any editorial control.

The regulatory body said that it acted after receiving multiple complaints against the channel and suspended its license under Section 30, Clause 3 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.
The authority has also served a show-cause notice to the channel, seeking a response within 14 days. The license, however, will remain suspended till the completion of the inquiry.

propakistani.pk

PEMRA Suspends News Channel's License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of 24 News HD for broadcasting hateful content during the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
----------------------

Is this the same channel that was operating a news channel with a entertainment license?
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
281
0
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Morpheus said:
PEMRA Suspends News Channel’s License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram
Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of 24 News HD for broadcasting hateful content during the special transmission on 10th Muharram.
The media watchdog later issued a press release saying that the transmission of 24 News was suspended for airing ‘hate inciting content’ against PEMRA rules.



However, the said TV channel disregarded the media advisory and aired hateful content during the special transmission of Ashura without exercising any editorial control.

The regulatory body said that it acted after receiving multiple complaints against the channel and suspended its license under Section 30, Clause 3 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002.
The authority has also served a show-cause notice to the channel, seeking a response within 14 days. The license, however, will remain suspended till the completion of the inquiry.

propakistani.pk

PEMRA Suspends News Channel's License for Airing Hateful Content on 10th Muharram

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended the license of 24 News HD for broadcasting hateful content during the
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
----------------------

Is this the same channel that was operating a news channel with a entertainment license?
Click to expand...
Yes it is the same channel. I hope it is done so for good this time around. This is not a case of one of event but organized publicity of hate content to create sectarian instability.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
281
0
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Morpheus said:
In that case, the judge that overturned the suspension should be brought investigated.
Click to expand...
I totally agree, judiciary and our flawed legal system is the main culprit in emboldening them. These judges have become more liberal that the west when it comes to freedom of speech. The term freedom of speech is coined by the west to spread their agendas and unrest in foreign states. Shah say ziada shah kay wafadar.
We know very well how the west deals with the so called 'freedom of speech' when it comes to their home ground.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
23,457
67
29,406
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Morpheus said:
In that case, the judge that overturned the suspension should be brought investigated.
Click to expand...
And then the government will be accused of targeting the judiciary.

Can't even get Justice Issa to provide a simple money trail without him, his wife and entire khandaan and the opposition attacking the Army and government.
 
Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,651
-1
3,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Patriot forever said:
I totally agree, judiciary and our flawed legal system is the main culprit in emboldening them. These judges have become more liberal that the west when it comes to freedom of speech. The term freedom of speech is coined by the west to spread their agendas and unrest in foreign states. Shah say ziada shah kay wafadar.
We know very well how the west deals with the so called 'freedom of speech' when it comes to their home ground.
Click to expand...
Freedom of speech means, Freedom of speech with consequences. There is no place on this planet, where freedom of speech has zero consequences.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A.A. Khan Sindh High Court suspends Pemra ban till Feb. 1;twitter breaks news;biased Pak channels dont report Social & Current Events 18
khawaja07 PEMRA Decides to Suspend ARY News License. Democracy at its best. Pakistani Siasat 63
My-Analogous Pemra suspends Geo News license for 15 days Strategic & Foreign Affairs 24
Zibago Vulgarity in Pakistan: PEMRA Suspends Jalwa TV License Over Indecent Song Members Club 34
Kabira Pemra Suspends Licence Of Nickelodeon Channel For Airing Indian Content Social & Current Events 3
sanddy On orders of PM House PEMRA suspends licence of BOL TV. Social & Current Events 0
Devil Soul PEMRA Suspends GEO Entertainment & ARY licenses Social & Current Events 33
Leader Geo licence suspended for 15 days by PEMRA Pakistani Siasat 55
H Pemra disowns members’ decision to suspend Geo licences Pakistani Siasat 20
cb4 Geo’s licenses suspended till May 28: PEMRA Social & Current Events 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top