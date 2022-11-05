Pemra slaps ban on TV channels from airing Imran’s press conferences

HAIDER said: Since yesterday Bajwa officially attended the farewell dinners .... seems his core commanders advised him to stop his thoughts for further rule Click to expand...

this is our wishful thinking, bro. did those corps commanders not have access to bajwa to advise him before he did all this haram topi?in fact, the battle lines are drawn more clearly now. and it might have been true before, but now, i don't see things changing much after bajwa leaves.