Pemra slaps ban on TV channels from airing Imran’s press conferences

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
Pemra slaps ban on TV channels from airing Imran’s press conferences

Tahir Sherani
November 5, 2022


The Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a ban on television channels from broadcasting or rebroadcasting PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s press conferences, according to a notice issued on Saturday.

The notice, available with Dawn.com, said that Imran during his long march speeches and a day ago had “made aspersions against the state institutions by levelling baseless allegations for orchestrating an assassination plan”.

A day ago in his first press conference since the assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad, Imran doubled down on his accusations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior intelligence official who he identified as Major General Faisal Naseer — without giving any evidence — of hatching a plot to eliminate him, and demanded they immediately resign to ensure a fair investigation.

He also asked army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the attack and the alleged involvement of a military officer, whom he called “black sheep” in the army. He also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to provide him justice.

Since he claimed a first information report of the attack was not being registered over fears of a backlash from the ‘higher powers’, Imran urged the army chief to remove spy agency officer Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and investigate him for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

Pemra, in its notice, reproduced the above comments along with further transcriptions of Imran’s speeches or talks at different points during his long march to Islamabad.

It added that airing such content was likely to create “hatred among the people” or was prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order or was likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity or endanger national security, further saying that it violated several laws and articles.

Pemra termed Imran’s comments as “hateful, slanderous, vilifying and unwarranted statements against country’s leadership and state institutions,” adding that they were in sheer violation of various laws.

The notice said that tv channels had aired Imran’s comments without any editorial oversight or time delay mechanism and thus it was prohibiting the broadcast of his speeches with immediate effect.

“In case of any violation, observed licence may be suspended … without any show-cause notice in the public interest along with other enabling provisions of law,” the notice reads.

Responding to the development, PTI Senator Faisal Javed said the party would challenge the ban in court and that “millions still would continue to watch Imran’s speeches on digital media.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also criticised the ban as an ill-thought move and said it would be challenged.


HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
Since yesterday Bajwa officially attended the farewell dinners .... seems his core commanders advised him to stop his thoughts for further rule
 
villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
HAIDER said:
Since yesterday Bajwa officially attended the farewell dinners .... seems his core commanders advised him to stop his thoughts for further rule
Click to expand...
this is our wishful thinking, bro. did those corps commanders not have access to bajwa to advise him before he did all this haram topi?
in fact, the battle lines are drawn more clearly now. and it might have been true before, but now, i don't see things changing much after bajwa leaves.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
Lahore CPO removed from his services as per DG ISPR advice.
Notification issued by Federal government.
 
villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
ghazi52 said:
Lahore CPO removed from his services as per DG ISPR advice.
Notification issued by Federal government.
Click to expand...
maybe there were going to appoint him as the new IG? not sure of the appointment procedure but doesn't punjab govt have a say in it? they were refusing to relinquish his services a while ago. but then again, it's pervez ilahi.

PakFactor said:
It just tells you the type of people we have running this country.
Click to expand...
THIS
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588205469419855872
 

