What's new

Pemra orders 'immediate' closure of Bol News broadcast citing failure to obtain security clearance

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
27,271
10
28,391
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday decided to shut down transmission of Bol News and Bol Entertainment for what it said was their failure to secure security clearance from the interior ministry.
In its meeting today, Pemra was told that it had also revoked the licences of the channel — owned by M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd — in 2017, adding that the matter had been pending before the Sindh High Court until last year.


The Pemra said the SHC also wrapped the case in 2021. The meeting was informed that the channel could not be allowed to operate until the Ministry of Interior issued a security clearance.
"Hence, the Pemra reviewed all records, court orders, and notices from the interior ministry and subsequently decided to revoke licences issued to Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd (Bol News and Bol Entertainment) with immediate effect."
The watchdog noted that the licence of Bol Entertainment expired in Dec 2021 and the company did not approach Pemra for its renewal.
Responding to the development, the PTI's official Twitter account said banning the channel would affect thousands of people and their families. "The fascism and censorship we are witnessing today in Pakistan is unprecedented!"


Party chairman Imran Khan said the move was "unacceptable", adding that the government had taken "media and journalists' censorship and persecution to fascistic levels".


Earlier in the day, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that there were reports of a media ban on party chairman Imran. "These 'wise' decisions will lead to increasing division in the country," he said.


Later in the day, senior journalist Kamran Khan said he was supposed to interview Imran on Monday night but "have just been told it can't be aired at any cost".


In January 2021, Pemra had suspended Bol News' licence for 30 days and imposed a Rs1 million fine on it for airing "contemptuous" remarks against judges of the Lahore High Court.


https://www.dawn.com/news/1708573/pemra-orders-immediate-closure-of-bol-news-broadcast-citing-failure-to-obtain-security-clearance
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pemra orders 'immediate' closure of Bol News broadcast citing failure to obtain security clearance
Replies
2
Views
68
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
HAIDER
Pemra denies role in suspension of ARY News
Replies
2
Views
149
SEOminati
SEOminati
HAIDER
IHC DIRECTS PEMRA TO RESTORE ARY NEWS TRANSMISSION IN AN HOUR
Replies
0
Views
106
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rs240m spent on Imran’s security annually, says Islamabad police chief
Replies
6
Views
194
Azad_ Kashmiri
A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ARY News ‘parts ways’ with journalist Arshad Sharif
Replies
10
Views
274
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom