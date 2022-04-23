Pemra issues show-cause notice to ARY for airing 'fake news' regarding envoy's stance on cablegate

Yes correct, In many ways they have already lost it .,,The out pouring of support to IK has been unbelievably massive .The funny bit if these clowns would left things as is IK would probably lost the election in 2023 ..IK gov was dogged with these Lota like Chaudry and MQM who were nothing more than nuisance value. They didn’t believe in PTI ideology etc and contributed zero.Things happened for the better , PTI is now compact , surer of its identity and mistakes of the past IK has resolved not to repeat.More importantly he converted mob into a nation , that is what scares the living day light of this PDM .. so yes they know they will lose big time.Such measures in the end will only strengthen IK’s cause. Remember PTI is essentially a reactive movement.