Pelosi's journey to Armenia and her anti-TR PR campaign

dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
The Armenian diaspora in the USA has never been in favor of peace. The little children here do not know, but need remember that when we were closest to permanent peace, they had to use Kocharyan, and raided the parliament. Pelosi is one of the tongs of this dirty and warmonger network. She owes her political career to these funds.

We probably are very close to permanent peace for the second time between Azerbijan and Armenia, all that needs to be done is to put the terms of the 2020 agreement into effect. However, the same dirty network is again trying to destroy the peace table with one of their tongs.
 
Ghostkiller

Ghostkiller

Oct 12, 2021
dBSPL said:
The Armenian diaspora in the USA has never been in favor of peace. The little children here do not know, but need remember that when we were closest to permanent peace, they had to use Kocharyan, and raided the parliament. Pelosi is one of the tongs of this dirty and warmonger network. She owes his political career to these funds.

We probably are very close to permanent peace for the second time between Azerbijan and Armenia, all that needs to be done is to put the terms of the 2020 agreement into effect. However, the same dirty network is again trying to destroy the peace table with one of their tongs.
As someone neutral in this conflict, I don't think it will be peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Sadly hatred from both side will prevail. Armenia will want to reclaim Nagarno Karabakh again. So I doubt. But a peace between Turkey and Armenia maybe.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
There were many statements during Pelosi's visit. Among these rhetoric is that the US is the only state Armenian state can trust, they have come to learn what Armenia needs militarily, and many more statements like this. While showing a target against the Armenian state in these speeches, she always fingered to Turkiye, not Azerbaijan. As you will see above, there are speeches where Azerbaijan is not even mentioned.

This visit contains two messages that even do not need to be hidden by US: The first is that the main target should be TR, and the second is that the US patronage is offered in return if Armenia abandons cooperation with the countries of the region and Russia, and overturns the peace table. Ukraine, Taiwan, the Karabakh and many more geographies. The world is wanted to be drawn into a great mess at full speed. In order not to see this, it is not enough to be an idiot, but also need to be blind.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

Mar 2, 2018
Foinikas said:
Yeah,Kocharyan is a bit hardcore. But when was this? Was it during the Sargsyan era?
Did you think I'm google? If you don't trust your knowledge of Armenian realpolitik and recent history, why are you keeping duty for 24 hours on all related topics with hardcore pro-Armenian stance?
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Ghostkiller said:
As someone neutral in this conflict, I don't think it will be peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Sadly hatred from both side will prevail. Armenia will want to reclaim Nagarno Karabakh again. So I doubt. But a peace between Turkey and Armenia maybe.
Majority of Armenians don't want that. Especially when Turkey continues to deny the genocide. Only Pashinyan wants to open the country to Turkey,but even that moron knows it will be his government's end. That's why he acts like a dictator.

The question is,what will Russia actually do. The government in Moscow is in denial when it comes to the war in Ukraine and everybody from the politicians,to the officers,to the people are tired of this.

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Armenia is a CSTO member and CSTO forbids members from joining another military alliance. However, Armenia can be a major non NATO ally.
That's why Putin let the Azeris go that far in the 2020 war. Because Pashinyan toppled the pro-Russian government and tried to take the country pro-Western.

dBSPL said:
Did you think I'm google? If you don't trust your knowledge of Armenian realpolitik and recent history, why are you keeping duty for 24 hours on all related topics with hardcore pro-Armenian stance?
You're not google?
 

