Pelosi's journey to Armenia and her anti-TR PR campaign

There were many statements during Pelosi's visit. Among these rhetoric is that the US is the only state Armenian state can trust, they have come to learn what Armenia needs militarily, and many more statements like this. While showing a target against the Armenian state in these speeches, she always fingered to Turkiye, not Azerbaijan. As you will see above, there are speeches where Azerbaijan is not even mentioned.



This visit contains two messages that even do not need to be hidden by US: The first is that the main target should be TR, and the second is that the US patronage is offered in return if Armenia abandons cooperation with the countries of the region and Russia, and overturns the peace table. Ukraine, Taiwan, the Karabakh and many more geographies. The world is wanted to be drawn into a great mess at full speed. In order not to see this, it is not enough to be an idiot, but also need to be blind.