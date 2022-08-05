What's new

Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea, plans to visit Korea border

Pelosi vows support to denuclearise North Korea, plans to visit Korea border​

By Hyonhee Shin
August 4, 2022

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation.

"Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," Pelosi and South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said in a joint statement after meeting in Seoul.

"We agreed to support the efforts of the two governments to achieve practical denuclearisation and peace through international cooperation and diplomatic dialogue, based on the strong and extended deterrence against the North."

Pelosi also said at a news conference that she and Kim discussed ways to boost cooperation on regional security and economic and climate issues.

Pelosi arrived in South Korea late on Wednesday following a brief stop in self-ruled Taiwan to the fury of China.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol did not meet Pelosi due to his scheduled vacation this week, but held a 40-minute phone call with her where he promised close cooperation with the U.S. Congress, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

The presidential office in a separate press release said Yoon, during the phone call, expressed his hopes to meet Pelosi when he visits the United States.

South Korean media speculated that Yoon could be shunning meeting Pelosi in person to avoid antagonising China, after her visit to Taiwan outraged Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own.

Her east Asia trip is clearly designed to sow hatred, stir up troubles and try to make east Asian neighbors go for eath other's throats. The goal is to plunge this decades old peaceful region into chaos and wars.

Highly irresponsible statements full of war-mongering and aimed to disturb the peace of the region. The US wants to make this region another Ukraine or at worst a WW3 scenario.
The region where she is trying to stir a shit can make Europe and US suffer as well if war breaks out between China and Taiwan or south Korea and north Korea.
 
This b tch is like Typhoid Mary. She makes things worse everywhere she visits. She provokes then leaves with empty promises. How is a house speaker going to denuclearize North Korea? She’s responsible for approving budgets and has no say over foreign or military affairs. Travelling snake oil salesman she is.
 
Speaker Nancy should start denuclearization from USA, Britain, France, India, Pakistan and Israel. This will begin a great step towards resolving the problem of a highly militarized and divided world.
 

