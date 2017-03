A paramilitary trooper holds a pellet gun as he stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar.(AFP File Photo)

SBI authorities will buy as many as 11,000 of these five-shot compact weapons, made by the Indian Ordnance Factory at Ishapore, around 40 km north of Kolkata, and phase out the single and double-barrel 12-gauge shotguns that its security guards have been carrying for decades.

“We have produced the first batch. According to the agreement, we have to deliver 11,000 guns to SBI over a period of three years. These will be however be sold only through authorised gun dealers in every state,” Ratneshwar Varma, general manager, RFI, told HT.



SBI has 17,000 branches and more than 48,000 ATMs of its own across India. The numbers go up if one adds its sister banks.



“Each gun will retail for around Rs 75,000, inclusive of taxes,” said a dealer.