What's new

Pelindo firms to merge into world’s ‘eighth-largest’ port operator

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Pelindo firms to merge into world’s ‘eighth-largest’ port operator
1630590882019.png

A Pelindo I officer speaks into a walkie-talkie while a crane loads a container onto a ship during a trial run of the Kuala Tanjung Multipurpose Terminal in Batu Bara, North Sumatra, on Tuesday. State-owned port operator Pelindo I is completing construction of the first phase of Kuala Tanjung Port, which has a capacity of 600,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.(Antara/Irsan Mulyadi)



Eisya A. Eloksari (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta
● Thu, September 2, 2021

State-owned port operators PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) I, II, III and IV are to merge into one company on Oct.1, aiming to lower domestic logistic costs and expand business globally.

Deputy State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Kartika “Tiko” Wirjoatmodjo said on Wednesday that the merger would enable better port integration and business standardization, as well as optimize capital expenditures. PT Pelindo II, also known as the Indonesia Port Corporation (IPC), will take over the assets of Pelindo I, III and IV, all three of which will then be disbanded without liquidation.

“This merger will open up the opportunity for the company to go global as the merger would make Pelindo the world’s eighth-largest container terminal operator, and we can compete globally," Tiko said during a press conference.

www.thejakartapost.com

Pelindo firms to merge into world’s ‘eighth-largest’ port operator

The State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Ministry is set to merge port operators PT Pelindo I through IV in a bid to become a bigger, more efficient company that could become a global player in port services.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
The company practically own almost all important port in Indonesia, including the busies one, Tanjung Priok Port and New Tanjung Priok port Jakarta

Tanjung Priok port, North Jakarta


New Priok First Phase, North Jakarta

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia private sector who will challenge PT Pelindo will likely be CT Corp. CT Corps is the operator of Indonesia future biggest port, Patimban port, that is located in West Java, Indonesia main location for industry. They will partner with Indika group which main business is coal mining.

Patimban port will be build in stages and will be completed in 2027 inshaAllah

Patimban Port construction.


CT Corp future leader is Chaerul Tanjung daughter

Putri Tanjung

1630592566969.png


INDIKA Group CEO, Arsyad Rasyid

1630592617604.png
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Patimban Port, Subang, West Java

Grand strategy of the region

 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Ahead of the Port SOE Merger, Pelindo IV Transforms and Accelerates National Strategic Projects

1632103057431.png

Makassar New Port

PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV (Persero) or Pelindo IV is transforming some of its managed ports while continuing to develop a number of ports that are included in national strategic projects. This is done in preparation for the integration process of state-owned enterprises (BUMN) ports.

Pelindo IV President Director Prasetyadi said that his party was spurring the completion of several national strategic projects in its operational area, such as the Makassar New Port, the development of the Sorong Port, and the development of the Bitung International Hub Port.

He explained that phase 1A of the Makassar New Port has been completed and is already operating, and shows increasing performance. In semester I/2021, Makassar New Port has served 203 calls or ship visits with 85,913 TEUs or has reached 75.58 percent of this year's Work Plan and Budget (RKA).

That way, overall Makassar New Port (MNP) has served 798 calls with 315,832 TEUs since operating in November 2018. “In terms of development, currently the development of MNP is still continuing to phase 1B and 1C with the addition of a 680-meter pier. Until July 31, 2021, the progress of MNP's physical investment has reached 78.45 percent," he said, Thursday (16/9/2021).

In addition to MNP, Pelindo IV is also working on the development and transformation of the Sorong Port with an investment value of IDR 165.98 billion. Until now, the progress of the physical work has reached 25 percent with the construction and pavement of the container yard (CY) work, including stockpiling activities, laying of LPB material, and installation of geotextiles. To increase the productivity of Sorong Port, the company has also added two units of container cranes (CC), and two units of rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes.

Currently, the company is also working on the construction of the Bitung International Hub Port which has been completed and has been put into operation. After that, the Bitung International Hub Port will be developed in stages for the stacking yard and container dock, as well as the process of completing the Bitung Port Master Plan (RIP).

The next national strategic project in the Pelindo IV area is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port in Palu Bay which is a synergy with the Ministry of SOEs, namely Donggala Port, Pantoloan Port, and Wani Terminal. It is planned that the project will be financed using the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan for the study and construction development.

The work itself is in the feasibility study stage, RIP, and the determination of the Work Environment Area (DLKr) / Environmental Interest Area (DLKp) which has been completed, and is waiting for a determination from the Ministry of Transportation with a total project value of Rp1.11 trillion. "In addition to developing ports that are included in PSN, in welcoming the integration of state-owned port operators, PT Pelindo IV is also carrying out transformations in several managed ports, one of which is the Port of Ambon," he explained.

The transformation at Ambon Port includes several initiatives, including overhauling business processes, equipment and facilities, IT systems, organizational structures, measuring performance, and improving the quality of human resources. This step is expected to increase the productivity of the Ambon Branch to 25 boxes per ship per hour, and cut working time from 3 days to 1 day. The result of the transformation will also cut costs for shipowners and become more efficient for goods. The Ambon Branch transformation was carried out to support infrastructure readiness related to the plan to make Maluku Province a national fishery barn.

ekonomi.bisnis.com

Jelang Merger BUMN Pelabuhan, Pelindo IV Transformasi dan Percepat Proyek Strategis Nasional | Ekonomi - Bisnis.com

PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV (Persero) atau Pelindo IV melakukan transformasi beberapa Pelabuhan kelolaannya sambal terus mengembangkan sejumlah Pelabuhan yang masuk ke dalam proyek strategis nasional. Hal itu dilakukan dalam rangka persiapan proses integrasi badan usaha milik negara (BUMN) pelabuhan.
ekonomi.bisnis.com ekonomi.bisnis.com
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PT PELINDO 4 current project

Makassar New Port, South Sulawesi (Celebes) island

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
PT PELINDO 1 latest project is Kuala Namu Port and Industrial Complex. It has just been operated in 2019. It is still in initial stage and the port will be developed further along with the industrial complex with the company ambition to make it the biggest port in Indonesia in the future.


They have strategic cooperation with Rotterdam port during the development

 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
13,278
22
17,164
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Pelindo merger realizes Jokowi's hopes for Indonesia's port future
45 minutes ago

Pelindo merger realizes Jokowi's hopes for Indonesia's port future

President Joko Widodo (right) and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir in the inauguration of the Pelindo merger. (ANTARA/HO-SOEs Ministry/rst)

This merger had been able to realize President Jokowi's hopes for these past seven years

Jakarta (ANTARA) - State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir affirmed that Pelindo's merger had helped to realize President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) aspirations regarding Indonesia's readiness and competitiveness in the global market.

"This merger had been able to realize President Jokowi's hopes for these past seven years," Minister Thohir said as quoted from his official Instagram account @erickthohir on Friday.

The minister later noted that the merger of Pelindo I, II, III, and IV to create one entity Pelindo could cut logistics costs and strengthen maritime connectivity in a bid to make Indonesia more competitive.

As a result of the merger, Pelindo also becomes the eighth-largest container terminal operator in the world.


Related news: Boosting Indonesia's competitiveness globally through port integration

"Mr. President tells us that this merger is a big step that should be followed by other SOEs. Let us join our forces to strengthen our position in the industrial era 4.0," he affirmed.

President Jokowi had earlier conveyed that the merger of the four Pelindo companies will strengthen the state-owned port sector to become better, cheaper, and faster, as well as be able to boost Indonesia's competitiveness.

The president also requested that the merged state-owned Pelindo seek partners for port companies with extensive networks in a bid to help Indonesian goods to penetrate the global supply chain.


Related news: Labuan Bajo Port offers loading, unloading for 2,020-TEU containers

The president lauded SOE Minister Erick Thohir and several officials from SOEs for realizing this merger. As a result of this corporate action, SOE Pelindo became the eighth-largest container terminal operator in the world, with a total container flow or throughput of 16.7 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units).

The state-owned PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) earlier comprised Pelindo I, Pelindo II, Pelindo III, and Pelindo IV, with each of them operated in different ports.

President Jokowi merged the four port operators through Government Regulation Number 101 of 2021 on the Merger of PT Pelindo I, III, and IV into PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II. The regulation was signed by President Jokowi on October 1, 2021.

en.antaranews.com

Pelindo merger realizes Jokowi's hopes for Indonesia's port future - ANTARA News

State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir affirmed that Pelindo's merger had helped to realize President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) ...
en.antaranews.com en.antaranews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom