Pelindo firms to merge into world’s ‘eighth-largest’ port operator

Ahead of the Port SOE Merger, Pelindo IV Transforms and Accelerates National Strategic Projects​

PT Pelabuhan Indonesia IV (Persero) or Pelindo IV is transforming some of its managed ports while continuing to develop a number of ports that are included in national strategic projects. This is done in preparation for the integration process of state-owned enterprises (BUMN) ports.Pelindo IV President Director Prasetyadi said that his party was spurring the completion of several national strategic projects in its operational area, such as the Makassar New Port, the development of the Sorong Port, and the development of the Bitung International Hub Port.He explained that phase 1A of the Makassar New Port has been completed and is already operating, and shows increasing performance. In semester I/2021, Makassar New Port has served 203 calls or ship visits with 85,913 TEUs or has reached 75.58 percent of this year's Work Plan and Budget (RKA).That way, overall Makassar New Port (MNP) has served 798 calls with 315,832 TEUs since operating in November 2018. “In terms of development, currently the development of MNP is still continuing to phase 1B and 1C with the addition of a 680-meter pier. Until July 31, 2021, the progress of MNP's physical investment has reached 78.45 percent," he said, Thursday (16/9/2021).In addition to MNP, Pelindo IV is also working on the development and transformation of the Sorong Port with an investment value of IDR 165.98 billion. Until now, the progress of the physical work has reached 25 percent with the construction and pavement of the container yard (CY) work, including stockpiling activities, laying of LPB material, and installation of geotextiles. To increase the productivity of Sorong Port, the company has also added two units of container cranes (CC), and two units of rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes.Currently, the company is also working on the construction of the Bitung International Hub Port which has been completed and has been put into operation. After that, the Bitung International Hub Port will be developed in stages for the stacking yard and container dock, as well as the process of completing the Bitung Port Master Plan (RIP).The next national strategic project in the Pelindo IV area is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port in Palu Bay which is a synergy with the Ministry of SOEs, namely Donggala Port, Pantoloan Port, and Wani Terminal. It is planned that the project will be financed using the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan for the study and construction development.The work itself is in the feasibility study stage, RIP, and the determination of the Work Environment Area (DLKr) / Environmental Interest Area (DLKp) which has been completed, and is waiting for a determination from the Ministry of Transportation with a total project value of Rp1.11 trillion. "In addition to developing ports that are included in PSN, in welcoming the integration of state-owned port operators, PT Pelindo IV is also carrying out transformations in several managed ports, one of which is the Port of Ambon," he explained.The transformation at Ambon Port includes several initiatives, including overhauling business processes, equipment and facilities, IT systems, organizational structures, measuring performance, and improving the quality of human resources. This step is expected to increase the productivity of the Ambon Branch to 25 boxes per ship per hour, and cut working time from 3 days to 1 day. The result of the transformation will also cut costs for shipowners and become more efficient for goods. The Ambon Branch transformation was carried out to support infrastructure readiness related to the plan to make Maluku Province a national fishery barn.