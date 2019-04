Pelé seeks Hasina help to launch Earth Cup as game-changer in climate campaign

Syed Nahas Pasha, UK Correspondent bdnews24.com

Published: 2019-04-04 08:19:57 BdST



https://m.bdnews24.com/en/detail/sport/1609242



He has decided games on his own and hogged the global limelight for decades, but this time football legend Pelé is looking for an assist – from Bangladesh. He plans to be a potential game-changer in the global climate change fight with a unique initiative.