Pegatron's Indian factory to start its operations from September - TechnoSports

According to recent sources, Apple’s second-largest supplier Pegatron is expected to start its production unit in India by September. Sources claim that the manufacturer will train nearly 5,000 people to operate in its factory in the state of Tamil Nadu.It is expected that the Taiwanese-based electronics manufacturing company to start its operations in a pre-built complex in Mahindra World City.After Foxconn, Pegatron is Apple’s second-largest manufacturer. And it registered its India subsidiary last year and is investingRs 1,100 crore in its operations initially.However, the company was earlier put under probation for violating Apple’s supplier code in its China factory. It is uncertain whether it would start producing Apple devices this year.Foxconn on the other hand has already started assembling Apple’s latest iPhone 12 in India. Wistron, which can be counted as the Cupertino giant’s third-biggest supplier, was also put on probation by Apple in December 2020 for non-payment of worker salaries in its Narasapura, Karnataka facility.According to sources, Pegatron could start manufacturing for other clients if it continues to be on probation beyond September.