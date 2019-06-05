Pegatron to invest $1bn in Vietnam

Ramla Soni11:12, 22 September 2020
Pegatron, a supplier of Apple, Microsoft and Sony, is looking to invest $1bn (£781m, €851m) in sectors including computing, communication and consumer electronics. The Taiwanese company has already received licences for phase one to invest $19m in the city of Haiphong in Vietnam, according to a recent report by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.
It is also in the process of seeking licences for a $481m second phase and $500m third phase in 2026-2027. It is said that these two phases will lead to the creation of 22,500 jobs and contribute around 100bn dong ($4.31m) annually to the government budget.
Under the plans, Pegatron would join Apple’s two other iPhone manufacturers, Wistron Corp and Foxconn, in developing more capacity in Vietnam. It also plans to move its research and development centre from China to Vietnam at the right time.
Apple has begun making its wireless earbuds AirPods Pro in Vietnam, and its contract manufacturer, Foxconn, said in June that Vietnam was its largest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.
The report also stated that the Taiwanese company Universal Global Technology, which produces smartphone and earbud parts for Lenovo and Sony, was also planning to set up a manufacturing plant in Vietnam.
