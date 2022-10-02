Pegatron inaugurates its facility in Chennai to manufacture iPhones

NEW DELHI: Apple supplier Pegatron, one of the approved companies under the Centre’s PLI scheme for handset manufacturing, has opened its new facility in Chengalpattu near Chennai.“It is a symbol of partnership between the Centre and the states to help India achieve the target of US$300 Bn in electronics manufacturing, from the current US$75 billion,” Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at the inauguration of the facility on Friday.The minister said that the PLI scheme has catalyzed investment inflows and employment in the electronics manufacturing sector. The scheme, which offers incentives basis incremental sales, has helped the country attract investment of Rs 6,500 crore in a short span of time and generated employment for over 40,000, he added.“Mobile phone exports in India in 2015-16 were near zero. They have reached around Rs 50,000 crores. India used to be heavily dependent on imports of mobile phones. In contrast, today, 97 percent of mobile phones used in India are products of domestic manufacturing,” Chandrasekhar said, referring to the PLI and Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) schemes.Cheng Jian Jong, Chairman, Pegatron Technology India said that it has been an “extraordinary journey” for Pegatron to be in India, according to a statement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).“We are overwhelmed by the support extended by the Government of India and Tamil Nadu,” Jong said.Apple started manufacturing in India in 2017 with the first-generation iPhone SE. Its three electronics manufacturing service (EMS) partners — Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron — make the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models in the country.Apple through Foxconn has also started manufacturing the new iPhone 14 in India at the latter’s Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai