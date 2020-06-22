Washington Post: Investigation finds Israeli-designed spyware was used to hack journalists and activists around the world - CNN
Local : 2021-07-19(Monday) 01:25:00
Pegasus: Spyware sold to governments 'targets activists' - BBC News
Local : 2021-07-19(Monday) 01:29:17
i can tell you all from personal experience that this 'spyware' is more than it claims to be.
it can be used to control every feature of your entire phone or desktop computer or laptop.
governments (and NOT just western goverments!) do this to control criminals and truly-bothersome dissidents.
and i support that.
