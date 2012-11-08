What's new

Pee Pee Pee Continues With its Racist Policies in Karachi and Hyderabad

Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,404
2
2,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
When people of Pakistan have unity, they can stand up to these ppp-scum. These b@$tards won't listen until their blood isn't spilt on the streets.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
13,675
0
21,689
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Sorry guys - not completely relevant, but is Janjua a Sindhi, Baloch or Punjabi name?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
JackTheRipper Documentary: Drinking Cow Pee in India ! General Photos & Multimedia 9
I If You Can Drink A Lot & Hold Your Pee, This Alcohol-Drinking Competition In Goa Is For You !!! Central & South Asia 4
Areesh Pee Pee Pee wants to ban Uber and Careem Social & Current Events 26
Clutch Trump ran White House like a 'mob boss': Obsessed about Prostitutes Pee-Pee Tapes Americas 3
eldarlmari Justice is served when a kid gets stuck in an elevator after peeing on it China & Far East 3
Reichsmarschall Video of Indian politician peeing in public goes viral Central & South Asia 1
I India's Hindus won't eat cows, but might drink their pee Central & South Asia 56
N 'Rotten eggs & horse pee': Rosetta probe sniffs comet 67P…and it stinks! World Affairs 0
Skull and Bones Soon, Your Smartphone Will Be Powered by Pee Technology & Science 6
Agent_47 These four African girls have created a pee-powered generator World Affairs 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top