Pearl Harbor of Pakistani Siasat has begun

This is Exactly the STATE OF MiND of Pakistani Siasat. Fighting each other has begun.
This is exactly the great divide btw Pakistanispakistani born in pakistan that move to west for education are easy to brainwash but those born in the west do the opposite.
This is exactly the great divide btw Pakistanis
I was born in CA I have this
You are born in Pakistani you have zero
& the battle of great divide (for example above cases).
You & I understand this totally.you try for a campaign to fight banks you get dumb slavish Pakistani born person saying it cant be done you dont know economics. but pak born bitch, needs to understand the money is printed, created out of thin air lent on interest against real assets.
You & I understand this totally.
But You try to explain this to local pakistani on local level & see what they bark out against you. The other day I had conversation with my servants on phone in Pakisatn they were all for Shabaz Sharif (coz of easy way out of getting more perks).