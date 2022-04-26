What's new

Pearl Harbor of Pakistani Siasat has begun

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,102
0
127,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1650985886894.png
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,953
0
9,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
pakistani born in pakistan that move to west for education are easy to brainwash but those born in the west do the opposite. They are the ones who say oh it cant be done oh my tatty darr hu gaya sorry but they are absolute stupid and cowards.
 
Last edited:
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
585
0
426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Azadkashmir said:
pakistani born in pakistan that move to west for education are easy to brainwash but those born in the west do the opposite.
Click to expand...
This is exactly the great divide btw Pakistanis
I was born in CA I have this
You are born in Pakistani you have zero
& the battle of great divide (for example above cases).
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,953
0
9,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Solidify said:
This is exactly the great divide btw Pakistanis
I was born in CA I have this
You are born in Pakistani you have zero
& the battle of great divide (for example above cases).
Click to expand...

you try for a campaign to fight banks you get dumb slavish Pakistani born person saying it cant be done you dont know economics. but pak born bitch, needs to understand the money is printed, created out of thin air lent on interest against real assets.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
585
0
426
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Azadkashmir said:
you try for a campaign to fight banks you get dumb slavish Pakistani born person saying it cant be done you dont know economics. but pak born bitch, needs to understand the money is printed, created out of thin air lent on interest against real assets.
Click to expand...
You & I understand this totally.
But You try to explain this to local pakistani on local level & see what they bark out against you. The other day I had conversation with my servants on phone in Pakisatn they were all for Shabaz Sharif (coz of easy way out of getting more perks).
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,953
0
9,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Solidify said:
You & I understand this totally.
But You try to explain this to local pakistani on local level & see what they bark out against you. The other day I had conversation with my servants on phone in Pakisatn they were all for Shabaz Sharif (coz of easy way out of getting more perks).
Click to expand...
1650988659146.png

debt slavery is like this snake eating it's tail the forever cycle of devour
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 6, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Japanese lawmakers visit controversial Yasukuni Shrine for first time in 2 years
Replies
0
Views
252
Beast
B
Tomcats
Featured Pak-US hold joint military exercise to counter terrorism, says US Chargé d’ affaires
Replies
10
Views
10K
Abid123
Abid123
W
  • Locked
Applications of 'Kamikaze' techniques in future conflict
Replies
7
Views
558
The Eagle
The Eagle
aziqbal
Carrier USS Carl Vinson, Essex Amphibious Ready Group Drill in the South China Sea
Replies
0
Views
302
aziqbal
aziqbal
DJ_Viper
A Navy Ship Sailed to Hawaii and Back With No One on Board
Replies
11
Views
482
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom