  • Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Peahen doesn't need to have sex to get pregnant, it just swallows 'tears' of the peacock

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by manlion, May 31, 2017 at 8:08 PM.

  May 31, 2017 at 8:08 PM
    manlion

    manlion SENIOR MEMBER

    #BrahmachariPeacock = sanghi peacock

     
  May 31, 2017 at 8:49 PM
    ashok321

    ashok321 ELITE MEMBER

  May 31, 2017 at 8:51 PM
    Theparadox

    Theparadox FULL MEMBER

    Lol wtf
     
  May 31, 2017 at 8:52 PM
    ashok321

    ashok321 ELITE MEMBER

  May 31, 2017 at 9:27 PM
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Areesh
  May 31, 2017 at 9:30 PM
    rott

    rott SENIOR MEMBER

    rott
  May 31, 2017 at 9:31 PM
    Dhara

    Dhara FULL MEMBER

    Sang-Parivar not only ruining history but it seems that the will destroy science as well, Believe me they will lead India to vedic golden era.
     
  May 31, 2017 at 9:33 PM
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Peacock is pious just like cows. :D
     
    Areesh
  May 31, 2017 at 9:35 PM
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    What the actual FUUUK did i just hear...

    Lol This guy seems obsessed with peacock sex and cows..
     
    DESERT FIGHTER
  May 31, 2017 at 9:41 PM
    rott

    rott SENIOR MEMBER

    Stupid people. No point even discussing it. :D
     
    rott
  May 31, 2017 at 9:45 PM
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    What did the Peacock say to the Peahen?
    Put kids to bed early, I feel like crying today.

    :rofl:

    Well he is a judge of high court of a supa puwa. We can't ignore him.

    Contraception for peacocks

    DBKRZlCXcAAmQdz.jpg

    :rofl:
     
    Areesh
  May 31, 2017 at 9:45 PM
    silver_dragon

    silver_dragon FULL MEMBER

    Their mad obsession towards hatred of Muslims is driving them nuts... I guarantee you, they are full of hatred....
     
    silver_dragon
  May 31, 2017 at 10:01 PM
    rott

    rott SENIOR MEMBER

    We have more qualified Indian members here than the fools who sits in the Indian court just to make the seat warm.

    Bro, religion is not the world.

    Just sent this to a friend. Lol... She was laughing her *** off...
     
    rott
  May 31, 2017 at 10:10 PM
    deep.ocean

    deep.ocean FULL MEMBER

    Nothing wrong in this obsession. They respect your religion as much you respect their.
     
  May 31, 2017 at 10:12 PM
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    • Thanks Thanks x 1
