Peaceful Hindus assault and beat up Dalit family for objecting to waste being dumped in front of their home

MP: Six men assault, abuse Dalit family for objecting to waste being dumped in front of their home

Sobhalsingh Solanki alleged that the police did not mention in the FIR that the upper-caste men set their house on fire and assaulted their women relatives.

